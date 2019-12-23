Knights win 3-1 over rival San Jose Sharks

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, California — Shea Theodore scored the tiebreaking goal with 11:55 remaining and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the struggling San Jose Sharks 3-1 for their ninth win in 13 games.

Paul Stastny and Jonathan Marchessault also scored, and Malcolm Subban made 37 saves to keep the Golden Knights tied for first place in the Pacific Division with Arizona.

Logan Couture scored for the Sharks, who lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Aaron Dell made 34 saves.

The Knights improved to 7-2-2 in December.

The Sharks had a 2-man advantage late in the game, but Subban shut the door on the Sharks.

It was Theodore’s fifth goal of the season.

In the final regular season meeting between the team, the Knights picked up two points. For the season, the Knights took 3 of the 4 meetings, winning 7 of a possible 8 points.

Paul Stastny scored the game’s first goal in the second period.

Four minutes into the third period, San Jose’s Ryan Couture evened the score at 1-1 with his 12th goal of the season.

The Knights return to Las Vegas to take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 7 p.m.