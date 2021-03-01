Knights welcome 2,600 fans back to T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Vegas Golden Knights fans display signs in support of those fighting cancer prior to a game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on November 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (Monday, March 1, 2021) – Beginning Monday, March 1, the Golden Knights will welcome the best fans in the NHL back to the Fortress at 15% capacity. In order to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, there are several guidelines and protocols that have been communicated to season ticket members and fans who have purchased tickets. The number one priority is ensuring the health and safety of fans at Golden Knights home games. The organization is appreciative of everyone’s understanding of these protocols and look forward to welcoming the best fans in the NHL back to T-Mobile Arena.

Please note these guidelines are subject to change based on updates, recommendations and guidance from local and state health officials.

T-MOBILE ARENA HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

T-Mobile Arena will have several additional safety protocols in place to ensure a safe experience for all fans in attendance.

Guests will be required to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. All guests over the age of two (2) are required to wear a mask.

No bags will be permitted inside the arena. This includes small purses and clutches.

Fans will be assigned a suggested entry time to help maintain social distancing during the entry process. This time will be communicated as part of a game day email sent prior to your game. At the conclusion of the game, egress will occur via arena announcements dismissing specific sections.

Once inside T-Mobile Arena, fans will be encouraged to remain in their seat when not using restrooms or purchasing concessions. Fans will also be limited to a Section Group inside the arena which will include their seating section and neighboring restrooms and concessions.

Please visit https://www.t-mobilearena.com/plan-your-visit/healthy-safety-protocols/ for the full list of health and safety protocols at T-Mobile Arena.

HEALTH PASS BY CLEAR

Additionally, with the approval to have fans in attendance, The National Hockey League is mandating all fans will be required to fill out a health questionnaire before entering T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are partnering with Health Pass by CLEAR.

Health Pass is a free, mobile experience by CLEAR, which securely connects a person’s verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related insights to reduce public health risk. With the Golden Knights, CLEAR’s Health Pass will connect identity verification technology with health surveys to help create a safer fan experience.

Trust and transparency is CLEAR’s number one priority, and with Health Pass, users are always in control of their health data.

To get started, download the CLEAR app before game day and enroll for free.

Your Health Pass will be available 12 hours prior to puck drop each game. There will be representatives from CLEAR on-site the first few games to help assist with additional questions. If you transfer your tickets to someone else, it is extremely important you share the information above regarding the CLEAR app and the Health Pass process.

Step by step instructions on the CLEAR app can be found by clicking the link below: https://cms.nhl.bamgrid.com/images/assets/binary/321855778/binary-file/file.pdf

Please also note the team at CLEAR is fully committed to user privacy and data security is at the center of everything they do. You can read more on CLEAR’s commitment to your privacy in the Privacy Policy here.

PARKING

For March home games, parking at surrounding MGM Resorts garages will be complimentary. Game day parking will be available in the New York-New York, Park MGM, MGM Grand and Excalibur garages.

Please note, the ARIA Event Garage will not be available at this time. Furthermore, we suggest fans arrive early if you prefer to park in a specific garage as some locations may reach capacity on game days.

TICKETS

Single game suites are available for all remaining games in March, while limited tickets remain for all March games.

Fans are encouraged to “keep checking back” on the vgkticketexchange.com site or by calling 702-645-4259 as seats regularly become available.