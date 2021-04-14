Knights at Sharks date changed from April 23 to May 10

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 17: Reilly Smith #19 of the Vegas Golden Knights scuffles with Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks during the second period at T-Mobile Arena on March 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL announced Wednesday that the Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, scheduled for April 23, is now scheduled to take place on Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. PT.

No reason was given for the change but it does lighten up the Knights schedule. They would’ve played three straight against San Jose had the game remained April 23 and it eliminates back-to-back games for the Knights. This will extend the Knights regulars season to May 10th, the game against the Sharks will now be the final game of the 2021 regular season for both teams.