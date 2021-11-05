Knights visit Montreal after Marchessault’s 2-goal game

OTTAWA, ON – NOVEMBER 4: Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates his second period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Nicolas Roy #10 and Nicolas Hague #14 at Canadian Tire Centre on November 4, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Vegas Golden Knights (5-5-0, third in the Pacific) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Saturday, 4 p.m. PDT

LINE: Canadiens -115, Golden Knights -104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Vegas after Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-1 victory over the Senators.

Montreal finished 24-21-11 overall and 13-11-4 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Canadiens averaged 31.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.8 goals per game.

Vegas went 40-14-2 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 19-9-0 on the road. The Golden Knights scored 3.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.2 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), William Karlsson: out (lower body).