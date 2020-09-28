Knights trade Brandon Pirri to Blackhawks for forward Dylan Sikura

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Brandon Pirri to the Chicago Blackhawks for forward Dylan Sikura. Pirri’s contract has a salary cap hit of $775,000 and he is signed through the 2020-21 season.

Originally selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (59th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Pirri split last season between Vegas and the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. He tallied two assists in 16 regular-season contests with Vegas and notched 35 points (15G, 20A) in 38 games with Chicago this season. His 35 points ranked fourth among Chicago skaters.

Over 10 seasons in the NHL with Chicago (2010-14), Florida (2014-16), Anaheim (2015-16), New York Rangers (2016-17) and Vegas (2017-20), the 29-year-old forward has tallied 121 points (72G, 49A) in 275 contests. He scored a career-high 22 goals with the Panthers during the 2014-15 season and a career-high 29 points (14G, 15A) during the 2015-16 season split between Florida and Anaheim.

In 362 career AHL games, the Toronto, Ontario native has recorded 329 points (130G, 199A). Pirri won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL’s top point-scorer with 75 points (22G, 53A) during the 2012-13 season with the Rockford IceHogs.

Sikura has appeared in 47 games with the Blackhawks from 2017-20, tallying one goal and 13 assists. The forward was drafted by Chicago in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.