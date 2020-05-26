Knights to reveal Henderson team name and logo Thursday

VEGAS (May 26, 2020) – Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley announced today, May 26, that the Vegas Golden Knights will share the name and logo of their new AHL affiliate with a one-hour “Reveal Knight” special beginning on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. PT. The Reveal Knight announcement will be streamed live across the Golden Knights content network including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch. Links to the official Golden Knights channels can be found below.

Reveal Knight is presented by Vegas Golden Knights partners Nevada Donor Network, Credit One Bank, Yes! Air Conditioning & Plumbing and Homie.com. Fans are encouraged to join the conversation by posting on their individual social channels using the hashtag #RevealKnight to be featured on the stream.

“Three short years ago we were gearing up to unveil the NHL’s newest franchise: The Vegas Golden Knights,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “Today, we’re more than excited to find ourselves back where we started as we prepare to launch our new AHL franchise in Henderson. We had hoped to celebrate the day with our fans in person, but with the health and safety of our community at the forefront of our decision- making, we have decided to take a virtual approach. This one-hour special will be packed with exclusive interviews, storytelling and, of course, the unveiling of our team name and logo. We have no doubt this team will leave a mark on our city just as the Golden Knights have done and we can’t wait for the journey to start.”

The live stream will be hosted by Daren Millard,Gary Lawless andStormy Buonantony and will feature special appearances from Vegas Golden Knights and AHL Henderson owner Bill Foley, Henderson Mayor Debra March and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Ben Jones (please note guests are subject to change).

Additionally, the Golden Knights flagship radio station, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9FM/1340 AM, will be broadcasting live from City National Arena on Thursday with a Reveal Knight program. Fans can listen in on 98.9 FM/1340 AM and online at lvsportsnetwork.com.