Knights to present “Awards Knight” in hour-long televised special

VEGAS (June 23, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 23, that the team will celebrate the end of the 2019-20 regular season with Awards Knight, an hour-long special to air on AT&T SportsNet and all Golden Knights social media platforms on Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. PT. The team will be announcing the recipients of their post-season awards, and players will be giving away “jerseys off their backs” throughout the show.

“During a typical year, the last home game of our regular season is one of our favorite opportunities to celebrate our fans, our players and the community that makes all of our hard work worthwhile,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “While this year is far from typical, we’re thrilled to bring those festivities to the homes of Golden Knights fans around the globe with Awards Knight. There will be no shortage of giveaways and most importantly, our fans will have the chance to connect with our team in a meaningful way.”

Awards Knight is presented by T-Bird Jewels. Winners will receive a Tudor watch. T-Bird Jewels is an Official Watch Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Awards Knight will be hosted by Vegas Golden Knights broadcasters Dave Goucher, Shane Hnidy and Stormy Buonantony. Fans can join the conversation across all social channels by using the hashtag #AwardsKnight.