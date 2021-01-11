Golden Knights to play Avalanche in outdoor game on Feb. 20 at Lake Tahoe

NEW YORK (Jan. 11, 2021) – The National Hockey League today announced a new event for the 2020-21 regular season, the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™, which will feature two regular-season outdoor games along the south shore of North America’s largest alpine lake, on the border of California and Nevada, in Stateline, Nev. Bridgestone NHL Outdoors Saturday will showcase the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 20. Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday will feature the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins on Feb. 21.Both games will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on NBC in the United States and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. Both games will be played without spectators.

NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ continues the tradition the League established of staging outdoor games during the regular season, with the upcoming games in February marking the 31st and 32nd such events since 2003.

The rink for NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ will be located on the lakefront 18th fairway of the golf course at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort, the annual site of the American Century Championship since 1990, and host of the 1985 U.S. Senior Open and 1980 U.S. Amateur Public Links. Set along the scenic Lake Tahoe shoreline, Edgewood Tahoe Resort is a 235-acre, LEED-certified luxe mountain haven overlooking the iconic Sierra Nevada.

The Avalanche, Bruins, Flyers and Golden Knights will each wear their adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey for the outdoor event. The Reverse Retro jerseys represent unique and historical moments in each club’s history, while refreshing the color and design combination for an all-new presentation. Since its introduction in November, the Reverse Retro jerseys are among the top-selling NHL items worldwide at NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca.

Bridgestone NHL Outdoors Saturday will mark the first ever regular-season outdoor game for the Golden Knights and the third such game for the Avalanche. Colorado previously played in the 2016 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ (5-3 loss to Detroit at Coors Field) and the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ (3-1 loss to Los Angeles at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium).

Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday will mark the fourth NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Bruins and the fifth such game for the Flyers. The game will be a rematch of the 2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, where Boston defeated Philadelphia 2-1 in overtime at Fenway Park. The Bruins other outdoor game appearances include the 2016 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® (5-1 loss to Montreal at Gillette Stadium) and the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® (4-2 win against Chicago at Notre Dame Stadium). The Flyers additional outdoor game appearances include the 2012 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® (3-2 loss to the New York Rangers at Citizens Bank Park), the 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ (4-2 loss to Pittsburgh at Heinz Field), and the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ (4-3 overtime victory over Pittsburgh at Lincoln Financial Field). Honda and the NHL® continue to grow their decade-plus strong relationship, with Honda as the Official Vehicle of the NHL®, NHL’s official automotive partner and most recently, becoming the title partner of the Honda NHL West Division.

A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found at records.nhl.com.

More details on the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™will be announced when available. NHL Social™ will have exclusive coverage on all social platforms using the hashtag #NHLOutdoors.

Quotes:

“We are delighted to announce the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe and can’t wait to get on site for what undoubtedly will be two thrilling games in a breathtaking setting. Ever since we began staging outdoor games in 2003 and made it a regular feature of our annual schedule in 2008, we have considered myriad non-stadium settings, but they always were rendered impractical because of the sheer volume of demand from our fans to attend. This season, unable to host our usual huge crowds at such events, we will continue our tradition of taking the game and our players back to their outdoor roots when the Avalanche meet the Golden Knights and the Bruins face the Flyers on an open-air rink at the spectacular Edgewood Tahoe Resort.” -Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner

“The NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe will carry on the annual tradition of taking the game outdoors to a unique setting. Although the atmosphere will be different this year with no fans in the stands, the players relish the opportunity to compete in these marquee events and are looking forward to playing outdoors in February.”

–Don Fehr, NHLPA Executive Director​

“The Vegas Golden Knights are extremely grateful for the opportunity to play our first ever outdoor game in beautiful Lake Tahoe, a truly majestic location for our sport to return to its roots. Skating and playing hockey on ponds, lakes and canals brings back fond memories for all of us who grew up loving the game. We can’t wait.”

-Bill Foley, Vegas Golden Knights Chairman, CEO & Governor

“Having the National Hockey League playing at Lake Tahoe highlights the area’s reputation as a leading winter destination and complements the recreational appeal with a major sporting attraction. Combining Tahoe South’s spectacular beauty with the best hockey players in the world is a natural fit and will create a television viewing experience that can’t be missed.” -Carol Chaplin, President and CEO, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority