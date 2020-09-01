Knights to open T-Mobile Arena for private viewing parties

From the Vegas Golden Knights:

The wait is over. Your Golden Knights continue their run in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and The Fortress is ready to host your private watch party!

Fans can now secure a private luxury suite to enjoy an upcoming playoff game. The game will be shown in your suite and on the Knight Tron! Suites will be socially distanced, and all food & beverage will be provided through contactless delivery to your suite.

VGK Membership Services is handling the requests at (702) 645-4259