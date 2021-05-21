Knights to increase fan attendance on Monday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 07: Fans celebrate a first-period goal by Reilly Smith #19 of the Vegas Golden Knights against the St. Louis Blues during their game at T-Mobile Arena on May 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

VEGAS (May 21, 2021) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 21, that T-Mobile Arena will officially increase fan capacity for the team’s next home game on Monday, May 24 when the Minnesota Wild return for Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round. Additional tickets are now available for purchase by visiting this link.

In accordance with NHL protocols, all fans in attendance for the team’s playoff game on Monday will be required to continue to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. All guests over the age of two (2) are required to wear a mask. Guidelines are subject to change based on updates, recommendations and guidance from the NHL, as well as local and state health officials.