Knights to hold Fan Fest tonight downtown

Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After missing last year because of COVID fears, the Golden Knights are bringing back Fans Fest. Knights will host their annual Fan Fest on Thursday, September 16 outside at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The event will run from 5:30-7:00 p.m. PT and will be open to the public. 

Select Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights players are expected to participate in the event, as well as members of the Golden Knights broadcast team. Members of the VGK Cast are also expected to attend. 

Various games, events and other family-friendly activations, including a question-and-answer session with players on stage, will be included in the event. The first 500 fans in attendance will get a complimentary co-branded hat. Food and beverage will be available for purchase inside the venue as well as team merchandise. 

