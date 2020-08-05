Knights to continue charity raffles (virtually) during playoff games

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 02: Vegas Golden Knights fans react after Tomas Nosek #92 of the Golden Knights scored a third-period goal against the Washington Capitals at a Golden Knights road game watch party for Game Three of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena on June 2, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 3-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

VEGAS (August 5, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 5, that the Folded Flag Foundation will host 51/49 raffles online during each round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs that the Golden Knights appear in. The raffle will begin during the Round Robin series. Tickets will be sold online at foldedflag.bump5050.com.

The first raffle will start at noon on August 6 and run through 11:59 p.m. PT on August 10. The winning ticket will be picked at 10 a.m. PT on August 11 and the drawing will be streamed live on Vegas Golden Knights social platforms.

The next 51/49 raffle will begin one hour before puck drop on the first day of Round One and will run through the end of that series. Additional raffles will be announced at a later date.

To enter the Folded Flag Foundation 51/49 raffle, visit this link. Fans must physically be located in Nevada to participate.