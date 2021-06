Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, center left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar, center right, celebrate with teammates after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With the Colorado Avalanche eliminated in six games, the Vegas Golden Knights look forward to the semi-finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They begin Monday June 14 for the Knights at T-Mobile Arena against the Montreal Canadiens. Game One will begin at 6:00 p.m. PDT. All times below are EDT

The New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning will meet in the other Stanley Cup Playoff semi-final