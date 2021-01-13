Knights to ad sponsor stickers to helmets

Move is being done to recoup costs with fans not allowed at Las Vegas home games

VEGAS (January 13, 2021) – The Vegas Golden Knights, Credit One Bank and Allegiant announced today a season-long helmet entitlement partnership for Golden Knights helmets worn during home games and away games this season. Credit One Bank will receive branding on VGK helmets worn at home while Allegiant will receive branding on VGK helmets worn on the road.

“Credit One Bank is proud to be one of the founding partners and most enthusiastic supporters of the Vegas Golden Knights,” said Credit One Bank SVP, Marketing John Coombe. “Headquartered here in Las Vegas, this unique opportunity furthers our commitment to the team and its fans.”

“As Las Vegas’ hometown airline, our Vegas Born team is always on our minds,” said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “We’re excited to have our brand top of mind in such a unique way, flying around our opponents’ ice – and across the West – throughout this modified season. We’re proud to join forces with the Golden Knights to engage fans who are scattered today, so we can come together stronger than ever tomorrow.”