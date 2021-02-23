Knights tickets go on sale Wednesday to season ticket holders, general public Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Tickets for Vegas Golden Knights games will go on sale beginning Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Tickets will be offered to season tickets holders first and there are two price levels, $203.00 and $268.00.
The Knights will allow approximately 2,500 fans beginning Monday March 1 against Minnesota. Season ticket holders received notice this afternoon with an e-mail from the team.
Thursday at 10:00 a.m. tickets will go on sale to the general public.
CLICK HERE for ticket information.
More information will be given at a 5:30 p.m. Zoom call tonight with a Knights ticketing officer.