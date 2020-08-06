Knights taking on St. Louis Blues in second round-robin game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates on the ice during a break in the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights (-115) are slight favorites in their playoff game against the St. Louis Blues this evening. This is a match up between the top team in the Pacific Division (Knights) and the top team in the Central (Blues).

Both teams will advance to the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The round-robin games will determine seeding for the next round.

FIRST PERIOD: Former Knights player David Perron scores for St. Louis early in the period. St. Louis 1, Vegas 0. End of First Period.

SECOND PERIOD: Blues score early on Marc-Andre Fleury. Colton Parayko at 18:15 left in the second period scores his first playoff goal. St. Louis 2, Vegas 0.

Knights Shea Theodore with a power play goal at 13:10 left in period 2. St. Louis 2, Vegas 1.

Knights Alex Tuch scores on a rebound to tie the game. 9:12 left in 2nd period. Vegas 2, St. Louis 2.

Alex Tuch scores his second goal of the game. A backhander in front of the net. Vegas 3, St. Louis 2, 6:47 left in 2nd period.

Blues tie the game at 3. Colton Parayko scores his second goal of the game on a wrap-around. Vegas 3, St. Louis 3.

Troy Brouwer scores to give St. Louis the lead back with 5:30 left in the 2nd period. St. Louis 4, Vegas 3. End of Second Period.

THIRD PERIOD: Knights rookie defenseman Zack Whitecloud scores his first NHL goal to tie the game. 17:59 left in period. Vegas 4, St. Louis 4.

Mark Stone scores with 7:26 left in regulation. Vegas 5, St. Louis 4.

This is a developing thread that will be updated throughout the game.