Knights take on Sharks, seek 5th straight win

Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-1, first in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-10-2, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas will attempt to keep its four-game win streak going when the Golden Knights take on San Jose.

The Sharks have gone 8-10-2 against division opponents. San Jose has surrendered 17 power-play goals, killing 76.7% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 14-4-1 against opponents in the West Division. Vegas ranks sixth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 1.0.

In their last meeting on Feb. 13, Vegas won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 19 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting eight assists. Evander Kane has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Stone leads the Golden Knights with a plus-12 in 19 games this season. Alex Tuch has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (upper body).