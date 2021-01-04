Knights take ice for first time with new defenseman, Alex Pietrangelo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It will be a short pre-season, you’ve got to make the most of it.

The Vegas Golden Knights took to the ice this morning at City National Arena for the first time in the new, shortened, 2021 NHL season. Recently signed defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (wearing number 7) took to the ice for the first time with his new team.

The Knights begin the 56 game regular season January 14 7:00 p.m. at home against the Anaheim Ducks. Teams will play only against teams in their own divisions. The regular season is set to end May 8.