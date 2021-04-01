Knights Stephenson suspended 3 games for elbowing

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 31: Chandler Stephenson #20 of the Vegas Golden Knights faces off with Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of a game at T-Mobile Arena on March 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NHL suspended Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson for three games without pay for elbowing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot during Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension today.

Major penalty and misconduct assessed to Chandler Stephenson for elbowing on Bjornfot. Bjornfot bleeding and to the room pic.twitter.com/hYUXgI0BMu — NHL Safety Watch (@NHLSafetyWatch) April 1, 2021

The incident occurred at 18:07 of the second period as Stephenson raised his elbow as he ran into Bjornfot against the boards.

Bjornfot left the ice bleeding after the hit.

Stephenson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing.

It was the first fine or suspension for Stephenson in his NHL career.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Stephenson will forfeit $71,120.70. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.