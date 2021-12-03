Knights square off against Coyotes in Arizona

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with left wing William Carrier (28) after Carrier scored against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights (12-10-0, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (5-16-2, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 6:30 p.m. PST

LINE: Coyotes +165, Golden Knights -203; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Vegas take the ice in Western Conference action.

The Coyotes are 4-9-0 in conference matchups. Arizona is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 3.2 assists per game. Shayne Gostisbehere leads the team with 13 total assists.

The Golden Knights are 8-6-0 in conference play. Vegas has scored 70 goals and ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Reilly Smith leads the team with 10.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with six goals and has 15 points. Phil Kessel has six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Chandler Stephenson has 20 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 12 assists for the Golden Knights. Smith has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).