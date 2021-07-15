Knights’ Smith could be on the trade block this offseason

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will have some big decisions to make in the coming months either before or during the upcoming season.

The Knights are right up against the salary cap, which means if they want to make changes in an effort to improve, they will have to be creative. Some of the current Golden Knights might be counting their final nights in Vegas.

There are Vegas players to keep an eye on. This guy’s name is being bantered around on social media.

Of all the Smith’s, like Alex Smith, Ozzie Smith, Emmitt Smith, Kenny Smith, oh and even Stephen A. Smith, the most popular is Will Smith.

But of all the Smith’s, there is only one smith Vegas cares about.

That is Reilly Smith — the original misfit — who is in the last year of his deal worth $5 million.

“Sometimes the grass is greener, but that’s usually not the case, and hopefully I can spend the rest of my career here in Vegas and play with those guys,” Smith said.

He is one of three on the “Misfit Line,” joining William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault, a line he hopes stays together forever.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed. I love those two guys, they’re special players on and off the ice so if I could play the rest of my career with those two, I’d love to,” Smith said.

Fans would love to see this team stay intact, but that is not the business of sports. Somebody has to go, and Smith hopes it is not him.

“Play with those guys until my hair is grey or falling out, whichever is first, but there is a business aspect to it, and I have to acknowledge that,” Smith said.

The expansion draft is coming up next Wednesday, but the good news is Vegas does not have to give up a player there.