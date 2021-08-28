Knights’ single game tickets on sale Monday

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, center left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar, center right, celebrate with teammates after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Single game tickets will go on sale Monday for the 2021-2022 Golden Knights season. The team’s preseason schedule will begin on September 26 against the San Jose Sharks, while the regular season opens on October 12 as the Seattle Kraken make their NHL debut in Vegas. T-Mobile Arena will host four home games during the preseason and 41 home games through the regular season schedule.

Ticket sales begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday August 30. Fans can visit this link to purchase single-game tickets for the 2021-22 preseason and regular season.