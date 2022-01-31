Knights sign trio to contract extensions

Winnipeg Jets center Kristian Reichel (87) prepares to take a shot on goal while center Adam Lowry (17) watches the puck and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39), defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and defenseman Dylan Coghlan, third from right, guard the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are building their future through signing three players to long-term contracts. Veteran Brayden McNabb has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season worth an average annual value of $2,850,000, forward Michael Amadio has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season worth an average annual value of $762,500 and goaltender Logan Thompson has signed a three-year contract extension through 2024-25 season worth an average annual value of $766,667.

McNabb has tallied nine points (2 G, 7 A) to go with 30 penalty minutes with the Golden Knights this season. He leads the league with 110 blocked shots and is only player in the NHL who has recorded at least 100 hits and 110 blocked shots this season. In five years with Vegas, he has posted 57 points (15 G, 42 A) to go with 190 penalty minutes in 314 games, which ranks as the second most appearances in franchise history. McNabb leads the organization with 634 blocks and ranks second with 824 hits since joining the Golden Knights. Over the course of his 10 year career, he has recorded 107 points (22 G, 85 A) to go with 409 penalty minutes in 552 games. Prior to joining Vegas, he spent two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and three with the Los Angeles Kings. The Davidson, Saskatchewan native was originally selected by the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017 Expansion Draft on June 21 from the Kings and signed an extension with Vegas during the inaugural season.

Amadio has appeared in 25 games for the Golden Knights this season and has posted seven points (4 G, 3 A) to go with two penalty minutes. He has appeared in a total of 201 NHL games and prior to coming to Vegas he skated with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings. The forward played in a career-high 68 games with the Kings during the 2019-20 campaign and collected 16 points (6 G, 10 A). Amadio was selected by Los Angeles in the third round (90th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft after spending four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with North Bay Battalion. The Golden Knights claimed the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native off waivers on October 30, 2021.

Thompson made his first career NHL start against the Nashville Predators on January 4, 2022 and became the first former U Sports goaltender to start an NHL game since 1990. His first NHL appearance came in relief at Minnesota on March 10, 2021, where he played nine minutes. The Calgary, Alberta native earned the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award, given to the American Hockey League’s best goaltender for the 2021 season after posting a 16-6-2 record to go with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage for the Henderson Silver Knights. During the 2019-20 season, Thompson appeared in 32 games with the East Coast Hockey League’s South Carolina Stingrays. He posted a 2.25 GAA and .929 save percentage during his lone season in North Charleston, South Carolina with the Stingrays. During the 2018-19 season, he was named the U Sports OUA West Goaltender of the Year after collecting a 2.22 GAA and .934 save percentage in 24 games with Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario. The goaltender also spent parts of four seasons playing in the Western Hockey League with the Brandon Wheat Kings, and helped Brandon to a WHL Championship during the 2015-16 season. Thompson originally signed a two-year, entry level contract with the Golden Knights on July 13, 2020.