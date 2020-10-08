Knights sign Stephenson to long term contract; plus other signings

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Chandler Stephenson #20 of the Vegas Golden Knights scores a goal past Anton Khudobin #35 of the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game Five of the Western Conference Final during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on September 14, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

VEGAS (October 7, 2020) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 7, the following roster transactions: the team has signed forward Chandler Stephenson to a four-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $2,750,000 and Gage Quinney to a one-year contract extension worth $700,000. The team also extended qualifying offers to forwards Reid Duke and Keegan Kolesar and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt.

Stephenson was acquired by the Golden Knights on December 2 from the Washington Capitals. He finished this season with 22 points (8 G, 14 A) to go with 10 penalty minutes in 41 games for the Golden Knights. He also appeared in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games, posting five points (3 G, 2 A) to go with four PIMs. Stephenson has posted 55 points (22 G, 33 A) to go with 26 PIMs in 209 career NHL games. The native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan was selected by Washington in the third round (77th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Quinney became the first player born in the state of Nevada to appear in an NHL game after playing against Florida on February 22. He recorded his first NHL point, an assist, at Anaheim on February 23 and has appeared in three games for the Golden Knights this season. The Las Vegas native appeared in 46 games for the Wolves this season and posted 36 points (17 G, 19 A) to go with eight penalty minutes. Quinney originally signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on June 1, 2018.

Duke appeared in 39 games for the Chicago Wolves this season and finished with 15 points (8 G, 7 A) to go with 56 penalty minutes in 39 games. During the 2018-19 season, he appeared in 44 games for the Wolves during the 2018-19 season and recorded 16 points (7 G, 9 A) to go with 33 penalty minutes. Duke also appeared in 14 games with Chicago during the 2017-18 season. The native of Calgary, Alberta was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and became the first player in team history to sign with the Golden Knights on March 6, 2017.

Kolesar made his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 11. He appeared in 33 games with the Wolves this season and has recorded 18 points (3 G, 15 A) to go with 21 penalty minutes. Last year with Chicago, Kolesar helped the Wolves reach the Calder Cup Final after recording 11 points (6 G, 5 A) to go with 48 penalty minutes in 21 playoff games. During the 2018-19 regular season, the Brandon, Manitoba native finished with 36 points (20 G, 16 A) to go with 90 penalty minutes in 74 games and his 20 goals ranked tied for third on the team. Kolesar was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a second-round selection (45th overall) during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Schuldt signed with the Golden Knights on April 3, 2019 and made his NHL debut with the team against the Los Angeles Kings on April 6, 2019. During the 2019-20 season with the Wolves, the Minnetonka, Minnesota native recorded 21 points (6 G, 15 A) to go with 42 penalty minutes in 52 games. During his last season with St. Cloud State, he led all defensemen in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) with 35 points (10 G, 25 A) and helped lead the Huskies to a regular-season conference title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Schuldt wrapped up his collegiate career as one of the most prolific players in SCSU history. He appeared in 156 games with the Huskies and recorded 118 points (38 G, 80), which ranks first among defensemen in school history. He was named a Hobey Baker Award Finalist during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons and was the only repeat Hobey Baker top ten finalist. Schuldt was also named the 2018-19 NCHC Player of the Year, earned the 2018-19 NCHC Defensive Defenseman Award, named to the 2018-19 All-NCHC First Team, earned the NCHS Scholar-Athlete Award and earned numerous other honors during collegiate career.

Chandler Stephenson, Forward

Birthplace: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190 lbs.

Age: 25

Draft: Selected by Washington Capitals in the third round (77th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Shoots: Left

Notes

Has skated in 209 career NHL games with the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights and recorded 55 points (22 G, 33 A)

Split the 2019-20 between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights, where we was acquired on December 3, 2019

Appeared in 41 games for the Golden Knights collecting 22 points (8 G, 14 A), along with 24 games he played for the Capitals where he had four points (3 G, 1 A)

Has appeared in a total of 50 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs over three seasons and recorded five points (3 G, 2 A) in 20 games during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Spent four seasons playing with the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats and led the team in scoring with 89 points (30 G, 59 A) during the 2013-14 season

Gage Quinney, Forward

Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185 lbs.

Age: 25

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Made NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on February 22, 2020, becoming the first Vegas Born player to play in an NHL game

Appeared in three games for the Golden Knights in 2019-20 and collected one assist

Appeared in 46 games for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves tallying 36 point (17 G, 19 A) to go with 8 PIM during the 2019-20 season

Reid Duke, Forward

Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta

Height: 6-0

Weight: 192 lbs.

Age: 24

Shoots: Right

Draft: Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

Posted 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in 39 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves during the 2019-20 season

Recorded 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in 44 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves during the 2018-19 season

Appeared in 14 games for the Chicago Wolves during the 2017-18 regular season and in two games during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs

Became the first player in team history to sign with the Golden Knights on March 6, 2017

Keegan Kolesar, Forward

Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba

Height: 6-2

Weight: 227 lbs.

Age: 23

Draft: Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round (69th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft

Shoots: Right

Notes:

Made NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 11, 2020

Recorded 18 points (3 G, 15 A) to go with 21 penalty minutes in 33 games this season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves

Collected 36 points (20 G, 16 A) in 74 games for the Wolves during the 2018-19 regular season

Finished with 11 points (6 G, 5 A) to go with 48 penalty minutes in 21 playoff games and helped lead the Wolves to the 2019 Calder Cup Final

Jimmy Schuldt, Defenseman

Birthplace: Minnetonka, Minnesota

Height: 6-0

Weight: 203 lbs.

Age: 25

Draft: Undrafted

Shoots: Left

Notes: