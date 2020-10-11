Knights sign Nosek and two others to contracts

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 18: Tomas Nosek #92 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates his second-period goal against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

VEGAS (October 11, 2020) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 11, that the team has announced the following roster transactions: the Golden Knights signed forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $1,250,000, forward Tomas Jurco to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $700,000 and forward Danny O’Regan to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $700,000.

Nosek, 28, collected 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in 67 games for Vegas in the 2019-20 season. During the 2018-19 season with the Golden Knights, he recorded a career-high 17 points (8 G, 9 A), including one shorthanded goal, to go with 18 penalty minutes in 68 games. The Pardubice, Czech Republic native was originally selected by the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017 Expansion Draft on June 21 from the Detroit Red Wings.

Jurco, 27, appeared in 12 games for the Edmonton Oilers and finished with two assists to go with four penalty minutes. He also appeared in eight games for the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, posting seven points (4 G, 3 A) to go with 10 PIM. Jurco has recorded 52 career NHL points (22 G, 30 A) to go with 64 PIM in 213 games with the Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (35th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

O’Regan, 26, appeared in 62 games for the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2019-20 season, posting 38 points (11 G, 27 A) to go with 24 penalty minutes. He has appeared in 25 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks, and has recorded five points (1 G, 4 A) to go with two penalty minutes. O’Regan was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Tomas Nosek, Forward

Birthplace: Pardubice, CZE

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210 lbs.

Age: 28

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Collected 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in 67 games for Vegas in the 2019-20 season

Recorded a career high in assists (9) and points (17) during the 2018-19 season

Scored the franchise’s first goal at T-Mobile Arena against the Arizona Coyotes

Selected by the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017 Expansion Draft on June 21 from the Detroit Red Wings

Tomas Jurco, Forward

Birthplace: Kosice, CZE

Height: 6-1

Weight: 188 lbs.

Age: 27

Draft: Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (35th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Gathered two points (0 G, 2 A) in 12 games during the 2019-20 season with the Edmonton Oilers

Has appeared in a total of 213 games in the NHL with the Oilers, Blackhawks and Red Wings

Two-time winner of the Calder Cup, with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the 2012-13 season and with the Charlotte Checkers during the 2018-19 season

Danny O’Regan, Forward

Birthplace: Berlin, GER

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180 lbs.

Age: 26

Draft: Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round (138th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Shoots: Right

Notes:

Finished second in scoring on the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack with 38 points (11 G, 27 A) in 62 games during the 2019-20 season

Played in a total of 25 games in the NHL with the Sharks and Sabres

Was named the AHL Rookie of the Year after leading all rookies in points with 58 (23 G, 35 A) during the 2016-17 season with the San Jose Barracuda

Spent four seasons playing NCAA hockey at Boston University