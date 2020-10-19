Knights sign forward Keegan Kolesar to two-year contract

SAN JOSE, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: Keegan Kolesar #55 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on September 21, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

VEGAS (October 19, 2020) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 19, that the team has signed forward Keegan Kolesar to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $725,000.

Kolesar made his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 11. He appeared in 33 games with the Wolves this season and recorded 18 points (3 G, 15 A) to go with 21 penalty minutes. Last year with Chicago, Kolesar helped the Wolves reach the Calder Cup Final after recording 11 points (6 G, 5 A) to go with 48 penalty minutes in 21 playoff games. During the 2018-19 regular season, the Brandon, Manitoba native finished with 36 points (20 G, 16 A) to go with 90 penalty minutes in 74 games and his 20 goals ranked tied for third on the team. Kolesar was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a second-round selection (45th overall) during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Keegan Kolesar, Forward

Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba

Height: 6-2

Weight: 227 lbs.

Age: 23

Draft: Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round (69th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft

Shoots: Right

Notes: