Knights sign former Flyers forward Nolan Patrick to two-year deal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights are starting to spend some of that money they saved by losing goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and forward Ryan Reaves. The Knights have signed forward Nolan Patrick to a two-year contract averaging $1.2 million per year.
Patrick, 23, has appeared in 197 NHL games, all with the Philadelphia Flyers, and has posted 70 points (30 G, 40 A) after being selected as the second overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He recorded a career-high 31 points (13 G, 18 A) during the 2018-19 season with Philadelphia. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native also spent three full seasons playing with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, where Knights’ general manager Kelly McCrimmon was a former head coach.
Patrick was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Nashville Predators on July 17, 2021. He was a first-round selection (2nd overall) during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.
Nolan Patrick, Forward
Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Height: 6-2
Weight: 203 lbs.
Age: 23
Shoots: Right
Draft: Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the First Round (2nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft
