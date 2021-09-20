Knights sign former Flyers forward Nolan Patrick to two-year deal

Philadelphia Flyers’ Nolan Patrick skates during an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights are starting to spend some of that money they saved by losing goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and forward Ryan Reaves. The Knights have signed forward Nolan Patrick to a two-year contract averaging $1.2 million per year.

Patrick, 23, has appeared in 197 NHL games, all with the Philadelphia Flyers, and has posted 70 points (30 G, 40 A) after being selected as the second overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He recorded a career-high 31 points (13 G, 18 A) during the 2018-19 season with Philadelphia. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native also spent three full seasons playing with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, where Knights’ general manager Kelly McCrimmon was a former head coach.

Related Content VGK acquire Nolan Patrick in exchange for Cody Glass in trade deal with Philadelphia, Nashville

Patrick was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Nashville Predators on July 17, 2021. He was a first-round selection (2nd overall) during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Nolan Patrick, Forward

Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Height: 6-2

Weight: 203 lbs.

Age: 23

Shoots: Right

Draft: Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the First Round (2nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft Notes: