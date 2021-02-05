Knights set for Kings; Pietrangelo out for tonight

Los Angeles Kings (3-4-2, sixth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-1, fourth in the West Division)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 7 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit Vegas after Max Pacioretty scored three goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Vegas went 39-24-8 overall and 15-6-2 in division action a season ago. Goalies for the Golden Knights compiled a .900 save percentage while allowing 2.9 goals on 29.3 shots per game last season.

Los Angeles went 29-35-6 overall and 10-13-1 in division action a season ago. Goalies for the Kings allowed 2.8 goals on 29.5 shots per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo (COVID protocol, Brayden McNabb (lower body).

Kings: Matt Roy: day to day (upper body).

