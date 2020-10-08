Knights select 5 more players in NHL Draft

DEER LODGE, MT (October 7, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights made seven selections on the second and final day of the of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The team made their selections from the Vegas Golden Knights NHL Draft Command Center at Rock Creek Cattle Company in Deer Lodge, Montana because the draft was being held virtually.

Below is a list of Golden Knights’ draft selections in rounds 2-7 with quotes from select players.

3rd Round, Pick 68

Lukas Cormier, Defenseman

Birthplace: Ste-Marie-de-Kent, New Brunswick

Height: 5-10

Weight: 176 lbs.

Age: 18

Drafted from: Charlottetown (QMJHL)

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Played in 44 games for the QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders in the 2019-20 season, notching 36 points (6 G, 30 A) to go with 28 penalty minutes

Won the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal with Team Canada in 2019-20

Was named the NBPEIMMHL Rookie of the Year and recorded the most points by a defenseman in the league in 2017-18

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2020 DRAFT PICK LUKAS CORMIER

Thoughts on what draft day was like…

I had a lot of family and friends over. It was a little bit long at the start, but it was great to hear my name called. It was fun for everyone to be here and enjoy the time with the family.

Thoughts on what your game is like…

I think I’m an offensive defenseman. I like to join the play and I think I’m an offensive player who like to take care of the D-zone as well. I’m a great skater with great hockey IQ.

Thoughts on defensemen you model your game after…

I think I model my game after Sam Gerard or Tory Krug. I think I’m an offensive defenseman. I can see the puck, I can play well and I’m a great skater.

Thoughts on the Vegas Golden Knights organization…

It’s a great city, a great organization for the small time that they’ve been in the league. I’m just extremely excited to join Vegas. It’s a huge honor and to hear my name called was a huge relief. I was proud that it was with Vegas.

Thoughts on how exciting this experience has been…

It’s been extremely exciting. All the community has been reaching out to me. I think it’s been good to get support from everyone, the family and the friends and all of the community. Even in Charlottetown, my billets were here as well. It was just a fun day all around.

Thoughts on the Golden Knights new gold jersey…

Yeah, they look great. I was on the bus when I first saw them and some of my teammates said they didn’t look as good, but I thought they were great right away.

3rd Round, Pick 91

Jackson Hallum, Forward

Birthplace: Eagan, Minnesota

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170 lbs.

Age: 18

Draft from: St. Thomas Academy (Minnesota)

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Appeared in 18 games with Team MAP South Hockey in the 2019-2020 season tallying 26 points (12 G, 14 A) to go with 16 PIMs.

Played for St. Thomas Academy in the 2019-2020 season totaling 25 points (18 G, 17 A) along with 32 PIM through 25 games.

Through 25 games with St. Thomas Academy in the 2018-2019 season, accumulated 21 points (8 G, 13 A) with 10 PIM.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2020 DRAFT PICK JACKSON HALLUM

Thoughts on what this day has meant to you…

Thank you for having me on, I’m actually in school right now. As you can see, I’m still in my uniform. I didn’t think I was going to go as high as I did. I was going to my next class, I was going to my economics class and I got a text from one of my coaches and he said it’s Vegas, it’s awesome, it’s a great place, great fans and I was just stunned. All my friends congratulated me, and I was just speechless. It was just a really good moment to experience with all my friends, it was really cool and I couldn’t be happier with the organization.

How many hockey players from your school have been drafted to the NHL…

I know Jordan Schroeder was drafted to Vancouver. I think and Tommy Novak was also drafted to the Nashville Predators. I’ve talked to them a lot about the draft and it’s just a really unreal experience. I’m just so thankful I got to be a part of it.

Thoughts on if you would be playing for Green Bay in the USHL next season…

Yes, as of right now that is correct. It’s kind of up in the air with the all high school stuff. As for many people it’s kind of hard times but I’m just trying to make the right decision for me. I guess we will just see when all this stuff comes out about Minnesota high school leagues. So, that is kind of up in the air but I think Green Bay is going to be the route for me.

Thoughts on you as a player and what can Golden Knights fan expect to see from you…

I’m a really fast skater, that’s my main aspect is that I’m really fast, pretty flashy, gritty, hard backcheck, beating defensemen up and down the ice.

Thoughts on what sold you to play for the University of Michigan for college…

The process was pretty long. Michigan came in about middle of the pack, when they came in, they were always the number one school in my mind. Just the tradition there, all the NHL players they have put through the next level. Just everything about Michigan is such a good fit for me and I couldn’t be any happier with that decision. It’s just a really remarkable day for me.

Thoughts on first round draft pick Brendan Brisson going to Michigan…

I knew of him committing to Michigan. My friends that knew him pretty wellsaid that he is going there and that he is pretty good. I didn’t talk with him or anything, but today after I got drafted by Vegas, he texted me and said congratulations and that’s awesome. I said congrats to you as well, so I think we will build a good relationship now. I hope to see him in the future.

Thoughts on when you thought you would be drafted…

I thought I would go lower in the fourth. I wasn’t on central scouting or anything, so I was kind of a low-profile player. So, I didn’t have much clue where I was going, but my advisor and my coaches said I would for sure getting drafted. Vegas was always a team talking with me and communicating with me and at my games a lot, so in the back of my mind I kind of thought it would be Vegas. I’m really happy. I wouldn’t change one thing. I’m just really thankful that they drafted me.

Thoughts on how much contact you had with VGK before the draft…

Not earlier today. There was nothing today, but in the past as my games and stuff they kind of talked to me. Keith Henderson, a really good guy. He always talked to me. He was an amateur scout in the Midwest, so he was kind of the guy that would always talk to me after games. So, nothing today, but they have talked to me before.

Thoughts on who you model your game by…

Connor McDavid is probably the player that I model my game the most. I think I play a lot like him. The speed, the hands and the agility are three aspects that relate to his game.

5th Round, Pick 125

Jesper Vikman, Goaltender

Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden

Height: 6-3

Weight: 176 lbs.

Age: 18

Drafted from: AIK Jr. (Sweden-Jr)

Catches: Left

Notes:

Appeared in 24 games for AIK in the J20 SuperElit League with 3.06 goals-against-average and .902 save percentage during the 2019-20 season

Played three games in Sweden’s second highest hockey league (HockeyAllsvenskan) recording a 3.35 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage in 2019-2020

Awarded the TV-Pucken Best Save Percentage (.953) for the 2017-18 season

6th Round, Pick 184

Noah Ellis, Defenseman

Birthplace: Urbandale, Iowa

Height: 6-2

Weight: 192 lbs.

Age: 18

Draft: Des Moines (USHL)

Shoots: Right

Notes:

Committed to the University of Massachusetts for the 2021-22 season

Appeared in 47 games with Des Moines Buccaneers in the 2019-2020 season tallying 11 points (5 G, 6 A) to go with 22 PIMs.

Played 7 games for Omaha AAA Hockey Club 18U in the 2018-19 season totaling 4 points (1 G, 3 A) along with 4 PIM.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2020 DRAFT PICK NOAH ELLIS

Thoughts the drawing of Fleury you used to shoot pucks at as a kid…

It was before I had a net, so I started playing when I was about seven and I originally shot in a little recycling bin and eventually we got this dry erase board. I was a huge fan of Pittsburgh at the time, so I just drew Fleury on there, I put his name down and put a jersey on and everything so I used to shoot at that.

Thoughts on how you would describe your game…

I’m a big two-way defenseman. I like to utilize my skating. It’s something I work on every summer for numerous hours a day. I like to shoot the puck when I get the chance, whether it’s a quick one off the wall or a one-timer. Anything that’ll get through.

Thoughts on being one of the few guys from Iowa to make the NHL…

I started when I was about seven and we’ve had numerous AHL teams come in and out of Des Moines. At the time it was the Iowa Chops, which was the Anaheim Ducks minor league team. We just went to a game with some neighbors from up the street who had a son that was about my age that was a huge hockey fan. He played hockey as well and we would go to those games and I would just stand the entire time. I was just so amazed. My parents put me into hockey and I fell in love with it.

Thoughts on NHL defensemen you model your game after…

I’d like to say Shea Theodore. He’s one of my favorite defensemen. I like how he sees the ice, the way he moves with the puck and how smooth he is.

Thoughts on getting drafted by Vegas…

It was pretty crazy. My family and I actually took a trip to Vegas this summer. We wanted to take a vacation and that was somewhere my sister and I wanted to go. We had never been and I thought it was definitely a very cool spot. I kind of fell in love with the city and it’s really exciting.

Thoughts on what your draft party was like…

I was just sitting with a teammate, we live together, down in the basement. We had just got home from the gym and we were kind of just hanging out. It was actually during commercial when it was announced, so when it came back it was on the screen. My future college coach, Ben Barr over at UMass, was actually calling me at the same time so it was pretty overwhelming and really exciting.

7th Round, Pick 215

Maxim Marushev, Forward

Birthplace: Saratov, Russia

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170 lbs.

Age: 21

Draft from: Bars Kazan (VHL)

Shoots: Right

Notes: