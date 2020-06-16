Knights’ Ryan Reaves talks to media about race, new contract, and Stanley Cup Playoffs 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves is a happy man these days. He just signed a new 2 year contract extension ($1.75 mil per year) with the Knights, his team is headed back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and his beer business is doing well in his (relatively) new hometown.

Reaves held a Zoom conference call with members of the media Tuesday and he covered a variety of issues. Reaves talks about how once he arrived in Las Vegas he didn’t want to leave and he has enjoyed creating his craft beer business, but hockey always comes first. He also talked about race relations and gave his thoughts on how the NHL can become more diverse.

The Golden Knights are holding limited workouts at City National Arena preparing for Phase 3 of the NHL’s Return to Play plan where they can hold full practices as the league works towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning the end of July or early August.