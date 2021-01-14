Knights return: Gary Lawless on big changes for the VGK this season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights return to the ice tonight. They take on the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena.
But things will look a little different this year. Hockey analyst Gary Lawless joins us to preview changes in the team at the new season begins.
Among headlines as the Knights take the ice:
- Alex Petrangelo, who Lawless says is one of the three best defensemen in the NHL, will give the Knights more punch on offense.
- Mark Stone, acknowledged as the leader on the ice since his arrival, will now officially become the franchise’s first captain.
- Goalie depth is a strength this year as the Knights are able to keep Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury — an important part of the team as the schedule is compacted into 56 games in 116 nights.