Knights ready to take on Avalanche in Tahoe

Vegas Golden Knights (10-3-1, second in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-4-1, third in the West Division)

Stateline; Saturday, 12 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Vegas trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 8-4-1 against the rest of their division. Colorado has converted on 25% of power-play opportunities, scoring 14 power-play goals.

The Golden Knights are 10-3-1 against West Division opponents. Vegas is 10th in the NHL

h averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.9.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 15 total points for the Avalanche, three goals and 12 assists. Cale Makar has 9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Alec Martinez leads the Golden Knights with a plus-nine in 14 games this season. Max Pacioretty has 9 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Matt Calvert: out (upper body), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body).

