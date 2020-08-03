Knights ready to restart in Edmonton

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates on the ice during a break in the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This is a developing thread that will update throughout the game.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are ready to drop the puck in Edmonton as they re-start the 2019-2020 season. Knights are without star forward Max Pacioretty, who did not make the trip to the Edmonton hub. Robin Lehner is expected to start in net for the Knights this afternoon. Coach Pete DeBoer said he plans on rotating Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury through at least the first four games of the post season. Knights meet the Dallas Stars in their first round-robin game.

Updates:

Knights score early in the first period. Chandler Stephenson with a slap shot just over a minute into the game. 1-0 Knights over Dallas.

End of Period 1: Knights 1, Stars 0. Knights 6 shots on goal, Dallas 9 shots on goal.