Knights ready for Ducks; no announcement on goalie

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer would not announce who the team will start in net tonight in the season opener against the Anaheim Ducks. The Knights have two very good goalkeepers in Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner. DeBoer added that it would be his policy throughout the season to not announce who the starting goalie is going to be until game time. He said this is a strategic move to keep opponents guessing.

Lehner started most of the games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 7 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights start the season at home against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Vegas finished 15-6-2 in division action and 22-11-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Golden Knights recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .900 save percentage.

Anaheim finished 29-33-9 overall and 9-10-2 in division play a season ago. The Ducks recorded 288 assists on 182 total goals last season.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.