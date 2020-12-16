Knights prospects set to participate in IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

VEGAS (December 16, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 16, that the following prospects will represent their countries at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship: Peyton Krebs (Canada), Kaedan Korczak (Canada) and Brendan Brisson (United States). The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held in Edmonton, Alberta from December 25, 2020 – January 5, 2021.

Krebs, selected by the Golden Knights in the first round of the 2019 draft (17th overall), was with Vegas during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Edmonton. He did not appear in any games for the Golden Knights but skated with the taxi squad players during the postseason. In just 38 games for the Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg Ice in 2019-20, Krebs piled up 60 points (12 G, 48 A). He captained the Canadian U-18 team in 2019 where he had 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in seven games.

In 60 games with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, Korczak tallied 49 points (11 G, 38 A) in his third full season of junior hockey. The 2019 second-round pick (41st overall) signed an entry-level contract with the Golden Knights in December of 2019.

Brisson has compiled seven points (2 G, 5 A) in eight games during his freshman season with the Michigan Wolverines (NCAA). In the 2019-20 season, he played for the Chicago Steel (USHL) and recorded 59 points (24 G, 35 A) in 45 games. Brisson spent the 2018-19 campaign with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL), appearing in six games and collecting one goal. Prior to joining the Gamblers, Brisson compiled 101 points (42 G, 59 A) in 55 games for Shattuck St. Mary’s High School. The forward was Vegas’ first selection (29th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.