Knights prepare for Canucks amid goalie controversy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Okay, we can call it a goalie controversy now. Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner appear to get along fine and both say great things about each other, but playing time has become an issue with two of the best goalies in the game right now. All this in the backdrop of the Golden Knights taking on the Vancouver Canucks in Round Two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, tweeted a photo shopped picture Saturday showing his client with a sword marked “DeBoer” on it. Fleury tried to downplay the tweet at this mornings news conference and said that he told his agent to remove the photo.

As for the game itself, Lehner is expected to start in net for the Knights who are heavy favorites (-190) in Sunday’s opener.