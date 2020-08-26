WATCH: Knights prep for Game 3 with series tied

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates on the ice during a break in the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(AP) – Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks and the Vegas Golden Knights are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Canucks won the previous meeting 5-2. Bo Horvat scored a team-high two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

The Canucks have gone 11-8-1 against division opponents. Vancouver is third in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.7.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 32.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes leads the Canucks with 45 assists and has 53 points this season. Horvat has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 32 goals and has 66 points. Alex Tuch has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canucks: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.0 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: out (shoulder).

Golden Knights: None listed.