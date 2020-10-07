Knights take center Brendan Brissan with their first pick in 2020 NHL draft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Vegas Golden Knights go with Brendan Brisson a center who is playing for the University of Michigan. Brissan was born in Manhattan Beach, CA and grew up playing hockey in Los Angeles. His father, Pat is a prominent NHL agent. Brissan was rated as the number 2 American born players in the draft.

With the run to the Western Conference Finals in 2020, the Vegas Golden Knights have a late first round pick in this year’s NHL Draft. 29th to be exact.

The Knights have been guarded about who they are looking to select with that pick, or even what position they need with this first round pick.

Chris Maathuis of 8 News Now is in Montana where Knights management is putting together their draft plan for 2020. Total, the Knights have 5 picks over 7 rounds.