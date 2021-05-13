Knights playoff tickets on sale now; first game Sunday noon at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 07: Fans celebrate a first-period goal by Reilly Smith #19 of the Vegas Golden Knights against the St. Louis Blues during their game at T-Mobile Arena on May 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The opponent won’t be known until Thursday evening (it’ll be either Minnesota or St. Louis), but you can buy tickets now for Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Playoff games at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights play 12 noon Sunday May 16 and Tuesday at 7p.m. They will play two road games on Thursday May 20 and Saturday May 22, then if necessary, return home Monday May 24. Game 6 would be on the road again, then game 7 at T-Mobile Arena Friday May 28.

Capacity will be reduced to 50% through at least the month of May.

