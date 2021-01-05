Knights players talk World Juniors; USA vs. Canada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The World Juniors is one of the most anticipated hockey events of the year. NHL stars of the future compete and this year the championship game is USA vs. Canada.

Vegas Golden Knights players Mark Stone and Alec Martinez were asked about the final game and Martinez revealed that he and fellow defenseman Shea Theodore have a little wager on the game. Watch video above.

The Knights have two of their prospects playing in the final, forward Peyton Krebs and defenseman Kaedan Korczak