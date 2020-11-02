Knights players ready for “Movember”

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – SEPTEMBER 04: Shea Theodore #27 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates his power play goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammates during the third period of Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on September 04, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

VEGAS (November 2, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 2, that the following players will participate in Movember by growing their moustaches during the month of November to create awareness for men’s health initiatives: Nicolas Roy, Shea Theodore and Nick Holden.

“We’re so grateful to be able to have the NHL and the Vegas Golden Knights as partners again this year. It’s been an incredibly challenging year and now more than ever the work we do on behalf of men’s health is crucial. I know we’ll see some fantastic moustaches and we encourage fans to participate by donating or growing. It will be the most important Mo you’ll grow,” said Mark Hedstrom, US Executive Director of Movember.

Movember 1, 2020 marks the beginning Moustache Cup Campaign in partnership the NHL and NHLPA. Last season, Alex Tuch and Vegas Golden Knights’ fans did their part in supporting Movember during the month-long fundraising challenge. Tuch, who served as the team captain of the Golden Knights for the initiative, helped raise nearly $5,000, which was more than any other participating player across the NHL, en route to the forward capturing the inaugural Movember Moustache Cup. He edged out Chicago Blackhawks Andrew Shaw in the challenge. In addition to Tuch leading all players, the Golden Knights as a whole raised nearly $20,000, leading all teams. The Jets, Senators, Oilers, Canucks, Flames, Wild, Ducks, Panthers, Blue Jackets and Blackhawks also took part in the first annual fundraising initiative. Nearly $100,000 was raised by the teams total. Funds raised will benefit Movember, the leading global charity focused solely on providing support for men’s health. Money will go toward supporting men’s health programs in the key areas of mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Fans are also encouraged to join the “Movember” movement by donating here to support their favorite Golden Knights player, and sharing their Mos with the Golden Knights on Twitter using #VGKMO. Golden Knights fans can also follow along with the players’ progress pictures throughout the month on Golden Knights social media channels.