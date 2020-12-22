Knights players and their families help load boxes on truck for Holiday Cheer Box initiative for SafeNest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights were back out in the community Monday, spreading some holiday cheer. The entire Fleury family was out in the community giving back.

Through the VGK Foundation, Marc Andre, his wife Veronique, and their two oldest children, as well as Mark Stone and his fiance’ Hayley, helped load boxes onto a truck for the Holiday Cheer Box initiative. The custom boxes will be donated to every woman in the Safenest program, which is an organization committed to ending domestic violence in Clark County.

“It’s really important for us for our family to give back, and I think they are never too young to learn, and they love to help from the beginning my kids and my husband and Marc as well,” said Veronique Fleury. “I think everyone is happy to be in a situation where we can help others, and I hope that these boxes are going to bring some joy during the holiday these women woman.”

Last week Marc Andre Fleury and Knights Head Coach Pete Deboer loaded bikes onto a truck, and they were donated to families in need.

“This year, people need it more than ever with people losing their jobs and probably a lot more people being in this situation than previous years, and it just felt like people need the hope and the joy,” said Hayley Thompson.

Veronique and Hayley were blown away by the outpouring of support from the Las Vegas community. Initially, they said they were hoping to donate around 50 boxes, but they lucked out, and a total of 248 boxes were donated Monday.