Knights partner with sports betting service, UpickTrade

Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 23:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This is something that most bettors could never see happening. A professional sports franchise teaming with a sports “tout” service — actually, the technical phrase is a “sports betting recommendation service.” They make picks for bettors to (supposedly) follow.

The Knights announced Wednesday that they have teamed with UpickTrade. The partnership marks the first sponsorship between the Mexican-based company and an NHL franchise.

As an Official Partner of the Golden Knights, UpickTrade will be featured on Vegas Golden Knights web and social media platforms, as well as an in-game feature and in-arena branding on the boards.

“We are thrilled to partner with UpickTrade.com and become the first professional sports franchise to partner with a sports recommendation service,” said Golden Knights Vice President of Global Partnerships Mike Mungiello. “We are hopeful our fanbase will make UpickTrade.com a part of their sports pick betting process.”  

