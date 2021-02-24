Knights partner with sports betting service, UpickTrade

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 23: The betting line for the Stanley Cup Final series shows the Vegas Golden Knights favored over the Washington Capitals at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on May 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two teams will meet in Game One of the series in Las Vegas on May 28. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This is something that most bettors could never see happening. A professional sports franchise teaming with a sports “tout” service — actually, the technical phrase is a “sports betting recommendation service.” They make picks for bettors to (supposedly) follow.

The Knights announced Wednesday that they have teamed with UpickTrade. The partnership marks the first sponsorship between the Mexican-based company and an NHL franchise.

As an Official Partner of the Golden Knights, UpickTrade will be featured on Vegas Golden Knights web and social media platforms, as well as an in-game feature and in-arena branding on the boards.