Knights partner with Lifeguard Supplies to help locals find household goods

VEGAS (March 26, 2020) – Vegas Golden Knights partner Lifeguard Supplies – a BT Supplies West company – announced today, March 26, a community initiative to help Las Vegas Valley residents purchase household items that have been challenging to find due to the COVID-19 pandemic at reduced prices.

Lifeguard Supplies has launched a new website exclusively for Nevada residents where they can purchase household items at reduced prices including: toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, tissues, disinfectant spray, miscellaneous cleaning products and to-go food packaging. The items can be purchased through Lifeguard’s website, www.lifeguard4nv.com. Please note that there is a limited number of items available for purchase and there will be a two order per customer limit.

20% of all profits will be donated to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will in turn support the United Way of Southern Nevada in their efforts to assist Nevadans who are feeling hardships related to COVID-19.

Orders placed between Thursday, March 26 and Sunday, March 29 can be picked up outside City National Arena from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Monday, March 30. Vegas Golden Knights staff volunteers and Lifeguard Supplies staff volunteers will assist in the pick-up.

To ensure safety and social distancing, customers will not need to leave their vehicles during pick-up. Vegas Golden Knights and Lifeguard Supplies staff volunteers will verify identification and order confirmation and then load the orders into the vehicle to ensure an efficient, safe and quick distribution process. Customers must have identification and proof of purchase to claim an order.

There will also be donation opportunities for the United Way of Southern Nevada set up outside City National Arena. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will jump start the donation with a $5,000 contribution. Additionally, Lifeguard Supplies will donate two rolls of toilet paper to the United Way of Southern Nevada with every purchase.

On November 20, 2019, the Golden Knights and BT SUPPLIES WEST INC signed a long-term partnership agreement to name the new Vegas Golden Knights community arena in Henderson, Nevada where BT Supplies West Inc. maintains its corporate headquarters. The new facility will officially be named “Lifeguard Arena in Henderson.” BT Supplies/Lifeguard is the exclusive supply partner of paper goods and janitorial supplies and equipment to the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as other affiliated businesses. The company supplies hotels, schools, arenas and related businesses as well as homes with hundreds of goods ranging from cleaning supplies to paper needs and office furniture