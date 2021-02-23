Knights’ owner Foley says he pushed staff to keep Fleury on the team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – During the off-season there was plenty of talk about a possible trade involving Knights goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury. Of course, no trade ever happened and there were never any specifics given about a possible trade…just rumors. The Knights had salary-cap issues and knew if they were going to go after free-agents like Alex Pietrangelo that they would need cap-space.

Knights’ owner Bill Foley told 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis that he was adamant that the team keep Fleury so that they would have two top-tier goalies going into the shortened 2021 season. The Knights eventually traded popular defender Nate Schmidt to Calgary to clear the cap-space for Pietrangelo.

