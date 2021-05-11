Knights owner Foley buys expansion Indoor Football League team; will play in Vegas valley

VEGAS (May 11, 2021) –The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 11, that Chairman and CEO Bill Foley, in partnership with Dollar Loan Center Founder and CEO Chuck Brennan, has officially purchased an expansion franchise from the Indoor Football League. The expansion franchise will be based in the Las Vegas Valley and becomes the 18thteam expected to play in the 2022 season, which will be the 14th season for the IFL. Additional growth and expansion within the IFL is expected in the coming months. Fans can place a deposit for season ticket packages for only $50 at www.vegasindoorfootball.com.

Foley, Brennan, IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon and City of Henderson Mayor Debra March will hold a press conference at Dollar Loan Center on Tuesday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. PT. Full availability details can be found below.

“Ever since the Golden Knights first arrived in Las Vegas, our community has surpassed all expectations to set a new standard as one of the best new markets in the sports world,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley. “Our Indoor Football League franchise will reflect the qualities and culture created by the Golden Knights and the Silver Knights, while giving the place we’re proud to call home an all-new #VegasBorn team to support with passion and enthusiasm.”

“Henderson is truly becoming a professional sports hub with the addition of an Indoor Football League franchise,” said Mayor Debra March. “The City applauds the Golden Knights continued investment in Henderson, which not only enhances the entertainment value and recreational opportunities offered to residents at the Dollar Loan Center, but also benefits the many local businesses that support their teams.”

“Our league just got better today with the announcement of not only a great market in Vegas, but an even better ownership group,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “The IFL prides itself in attracting quality owners and Team Foley and Team Brennan sure fit that mold. We are looking forward to 2022 and the many ways this new franchise will contribute to our great league.”

“Having the Indoor Football League call the Dollar Loan Center its home is the icing on the cake for this amazing project.” said DLC Founder and CEO Chuck Brennan. “Henderson has a new sports epicenter and it is at the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. Mary and I are thrilled to partner with Mr. Foley to create the most exciting fan experience in the IFL.”

Fans are now able to place a $50 season ticket deposit by visiting www.vegasindoorfootball.com. Please note the season ticket deposits are refundable. Specific details regarding the team including, but not limited to, the team name, logo, ticket pricing and more will be confirmed at a later date.

The expansion franchise will begin play during the 2022IFL regular season and call Dollar Loan Center home, joining the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights as new tenants of the 6,000-seat multi-purpose venue on Green Valley Parkway just south of the 215 Beltway near The District at Green Valley Ranch. The Dollar Loan Center is scheduled to complete construction in the spring of 2022.

For more information, fans can follow Vegas IFL on Instagram (@vegasIFL), Twitter (@vegasIFL) and Facebook (@vegasIFL) or visit www.vegasindoorfootball.com.