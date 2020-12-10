Knights owner Bill Foley speaks on upcoming season, trade rumors in interview

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights owner Bill Foley has been busy, not only trying to get his team on the ice but buying into a gaming business.

Bill Foley spoke with 8 News Now from the island of Kauai. He is excited about his acquisition “Pay Safe” which includes gaming and says it might be his best investment ever.

“Pay Safe” includes gaming and a digital wallet that allow not only gaming but other services as well.

8 News Now also asked Foley about the NHL’s return to play. The target date is January 13th at T-Mobile arena.

It will be 56-game season.

He does not know if there will no fans, some fans or more fans, but there will be multiple games played in Las Vegas.

Contrary to reports in Canada, guess who is not being shopped around and Foley is bringing another franchise coming to Las Vegas. He spoke on it all in our interview.

Bill Foley: “Again, if you think of it, the Sharks, they’re not going to be playing in San Jose any time soon. the Kings aren’t gonna be playing in LA anytime soon. And probably the same with the Ducks so they need to come here.”

Chris Maathuis: “TSN up in Canada had the story that the Golden Knights to free up some cap space or shopping Max Pacioretty.”

Bill Foley: “We’re not shopping Patches, we are, we do have cap issues. And so, some of those things have to be resolved, as we go forward, we started getting into the season, but he definitely has nothing to shopped. And I am working on an indoor lacrosse team to come to Las Vegas, we can start playing in the new Henderson arena, probably in 2022.