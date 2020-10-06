Knights owner Bill Foley discusses draft, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury

DEER LODGE, Montana (KLAS) — The first round of the NHL Entry Draft gets underway Tuesday, and with the 29th overall selection in the first round and five picks in total, the Golden Knights will be pretty busy over the next couple of days at their Draft Command Center in Deer Lodge, Montana.

8NewsNow sports director Chris Maathuis made the trip to the Treasure State and caught up with team owner Bill Foley prior to the draft madness.

The Golden Knights will conduct Tuesday’s draft from the ranch.

During a conversation with Maathuis, Foley discussed Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

“It’s tough. I don’t want to lose him,” Foley said.

“If something does happen, we’ll make sure he goes to a good place and he’s going to be the starting goalie,” he said.

The Knights recently signed goalie Robin Lehner to a contract extension.

“But, as I’ve told him, my goal is to have you stay here. I hope we can do that,” Foley said. “Cap constraints make things difficult, not just Flower, but for some other guy on the team, where we’re trying to open up cap space.”

“It’s a business. What we have to do is remember that team comes first. And it does. The team comes first, and it is a business.”