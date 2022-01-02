Knights meet Jets in Sunday afternoon game at T-Mobile Arena

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Winnipeg Jets (14-11-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-0, first in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 1 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits the Vegas Golden Knights after Paul Stastny scored two goals in the Jets’ 4-2 win over the Blues.

The Golden Knights are 14-6-0 in Western Conference games. Vegas ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 16.

The Jets are 12-5-5 in Western Conference play. Winnipeg ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 5.1 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.7.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 16 goals, adding eight assists and recording 24 points. Chandler Stephenson has 12 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Brenden Dillon leads the Jets with a plus-11 in 30 games this season. Wheeler has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (health protocols), Max Pacioretty: out (wrist), Robin Lehner: day to day (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (health protocols), Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov: out (health protocols).

Jets: David Gustafsson: day to day (lower-body), Evgeny Svechnikov: out (undisclosed), Blake Wheeler: out (knee).