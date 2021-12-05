Knights meet first-place Calgary Sunday at T-Mobile Arena

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny, left, celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Calgary Flames (15-4-5, first in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-10-0, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 7 p.m. PST

LINE: Golden Knights -129, Flames +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits Vegas trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Golden Knights are 9-6-0 in conference matchups. Vegas ranks 11th in the NHL with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Flames are 2-2-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Calgary has scored 77 goals and is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Andrew Mangiapane leads the team with 16.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 10 goals, adding five assists and totaling 15 points. Reilly Smith has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 18 total assists and has 27 points. Elias Lindholm has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Flames: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .951 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Flames: None listed.